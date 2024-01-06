Job Frauds, Sextortion Scams: What 2023 Cybercrime Trends Looked Like in India

In an attempt to ease the reporting of cybercrimes from all over India, the Centre has put the following mechanisms in place:

1. The National Cybercrime Helpline Number 1930: Dialing this helpline number can lead to the recovery of your money that was lost in a scam. So far, more than Rs 1,100 crore siphoned off by cybercriminals have been saved, thus benefitting more than 4.3 lakh victims in three years.

The recovery is possible as over 243 banks, e-commerce companies, and other players have been integrated with the helpline system. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which facilitates services like UPI and FASTag, has also been integrated with the 1930 helpline system for "real-time prevention."

The 1930 helpline receives over 50,000 calls every day

Over 12,12,063 1930 calls were answered in December 2023 alone

2. The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP): More than 31 lakh cybercrime complaints have been registered on the NCRP (cybercrime.gov.in) since its launch in August 2019.

Out of these, over 66,000 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged by law enforcement agencies of various states and UTs. This indicates that a complaint registered by the NCRP or through the helpline does not always lead to an FIR being lodged.