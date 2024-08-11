The Rising Tide of Ransomware

Clearly, QUAD cooperation on ransomware is pertinent and in line with the efforts so far to make cyber security and critical and emerging technologies an area of cooperation as both were being challenged in the Indo-Pacific region. At the global level, concerns around the digital ecosystem and its security and resilience resulted in more engagements at various levels—both diplomatically and among technical stakeholders like the CERTs. The UN-fostered Group of Governmental Experts (GGE) on Advancing Responsible State Behaviour in Cyberspace in the Context of International Security in its report in April 2021 laid out the roadmap for promoting common understandings and effective implementation of cyber security measures with the laying of the ‘norms’.

Similarly, the US-led Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI), consisting of 36 countries, addressed the full spectrum of the ransomware threat ecosystem during its October 2021 meeting. The group emphasised the need for enhanced cooperation on technical issues, law enforcement, resilience-building, diplomacy, and efforts to counter illicit financing, cryptocurrencies, and related payment systems. Now with 40 countries as members, it is going deeper into ways for collaboration to target the ransomware groups. The US and a few countries have imposed sanctions on cryptocurrency exchanges and individuals linked to ransomware groups.

As ransomware evolves, a coordinated global response involving governments, businesses, and individuals will be crucial to mitigate this persistent and costly threat. However, it is imperative to consistently adopt and adhere to best practices at both individual and institutional levels.

(Subimal Bhattacharjee is Visiting Fellow Ostrom Workshop Indiana University Bloomington USA and a cybersecurity specialist. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)