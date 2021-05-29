With Cybercrimes Rising Drastically, How Safe Is Your Family?

Whether it’s activating the service, managing connected devices or filtering content, all of this can be seamlessly done using the Airtel Thanks app. You can avail of a 30-day free trial of this service right away and if you like what it offers, you can continue it with a small subscription fee of Rs 99 per month.

Airtel Secure Internet is very empowering as it puts you in charge of your online safety. For content blocking, there are four modes or profiles you can choose from: Virus Protection, Child Safe, Study Mode and Work Mode. Each profile allows you to restrict specific categories of content. If you switch on Work Mode, you won’t be able to stream content from OTT platforms till you don't turn it off. If you want to prevent your children from coming across objectionable content or playing online games during study time, you can choose the Child Safe or Study Mode. As parents, you can rest assured that your children will only have access to age-appropriate content.

With parents working from home and kids studying online, most homes these days have multiple connected devices making them vulnerable to cyber crimes and online attacks. That makes Airtel Secure Internet more relevant and necessary than ever. By protecting your devices and allowing you to filter content, this service guarantees you and your kids a safe experience every time you log on to the internet.

So head over to the Airtel Thanks app and try it now. It's free.

