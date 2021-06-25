Amid Lockdown and Curfew, Online Creeping on the Rise: Survey

Ratika Sharma (name changed), a Pune-based student, noticed all her photos on Instagram were liked by a stranger. But what she construed as usual online behaviour soon turned worrying once the stranger messaged her.

"The first time he sent me a message, I ignored. But, he started messaging me every day. He would ask me whether I would go out on a date with him, which I continued to ignore. The story doesn't end there. He then started to threaten me, to an extent that he said that he will 'forcefully' make me his wife", she said.

Ratika had to report him and seek legal help, in order to get rid of the cyber stalker.

In India, cyber crimes like online harassment and cyberstalking have not been given the deserved priority. Over the last year, online stalking has been picking up due to increased reach and easily available information that can be effortlessly manipulated.