WhatsApp’s Policy Could Lead To ‘Stalking’ of Its Users: CCI to HC

Rohtagi, who appeared for Facebook, claimed that WhatsApp’s policy is not Facebook’s policy. “I cannot be added as a party to be embroiled in litigation. It is nobody's case that it is a joint policy,” he said.

Responding to this, Lekhi (representing CCI) said that this issue was completely competition-based. WhatsApp’s new privacy policy is designed to target consumer behaviour and preferences which will be shared to its parent company Facebook.

“Facebook owns WhatsApp. Is WhatsApp is going to share its data with Signal or Telegram? No because they are competing apps,” he added.