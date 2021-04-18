India’s Cyber Agency Flags WhatsApp Risks; Recommends Updates

Indian government's cybersecurity agency CERT-In has warned WhatsApp users about vulnerabilities detected in the messaging app.

The CERT-In is India's computer emergency response team. It is the nodal agency to deal with cyber security threats like hacking and phishing.

According to CERT-In, a vulnerability has been detected in the software that has "WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.21.4.18 and WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to v2.21.32".

The advisory reads, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in WhatsApp applications, which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or access sensitive information on a targeted system."

The cybersecurity agency explained stating that these vulnerabilities "exist in WhatsApp applications due to a cache configuration issue and missing bounds check within the audio decoding pipeline".