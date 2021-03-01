Chinese Hackers Targeted Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech: Report

As per the study, the cyber-campaign was conducted by a China-linked group ‘RedEcho,’ causing Mumbai hospitals to switch to emergency back-up, trains to stop, and the stock market to close.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has submitted a preliminary report on this, which has been now handed over to Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut. According to Deshmukh, the report findings state there is evidence which suggests there might have been a cyber-sabotage attempt.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin however has said that it is “irresponsible and ill-intentioned” to make allegations without proof.

(With inputs from Reuters.)