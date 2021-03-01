Did China Cause Power Cut in Mumbai? Here’s What a Study Suggests

A new study suggests that the massive power outage that brought the metropolitan city of Mumbai to a grinding halt, in October 2020, may have been caused by China.
The study suggests that India’s power facilities may have come under direct attack from China, amid the clashes between the two countries in 2020.
As per the study, the cyber-campaign was conducted by a China-linked group ‘RedEcho,’ causing Mumbai hospitals to switch to emergency back-up, trains to stop, and the stock market to close.
Recorded Future – an intelligence provider for enterprise security – on Monday, 1 March, published a report that claims to reveal details of “a cyber campaign conducted by a China-linked group, named RedEcho”.
The press release of the study further states:
KEY FINDINGS
The key findings of the report, as per the press release, were:
Further, Dr Chirstopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future has, as per the press releases shared by PRNewswire, said that the impact of a targeted cyber-attack on the critical infrastructure of a country has the potential to be “catastrophic,” with long-term consequences.
MORE DETAILS
As per the study, from mid-2020, “Recorded Future’s midpoint collection revealed a steep rise in the use of infrastructure tracked as AXIOMATICASYMPTOTE, which encompasses ShadowPad command and control servers, to target a large swathe of India's power sector.”
The report also said that 10 power sector organisations in India, including four of the five regional load dispatch centres responsible for the operation of the power grid, have been found to be targets in a coordinated campaign against India's critical infrastructure.
Other targets identified include two Indian seaports, said the report.
Retired Lt Gen DS Hooda, a cyber-expert who oversaw India’s borders with Pakistan and China, reportedly told The New York Times:
Lt Gen Hooda also told The New York Times that the cyberattack was like a “warning” to India to show that they were capable of doing so.
Further, the publication points out, that cyber attacks are less devastating than nuclear attacks, and give China a “strategic and psychological edge.”
United States has participated in “similar signalling” against Russia as well.
Pointing out that media reports had previously drawn connections between the power outage in Mumbai from October 2020 and malware at a Padgha-based State Load Despatch Centre, Recorded Future, in its study said:
(With inputs from ANI, The New York Times, PRNewswire.)
