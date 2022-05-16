Volkswagen Virtus to Launch in India: Date, Expected Price, and Features

Volkswagen Virtus India launch: Check the expected price and other details.
(Image: carwale.com)
Volkswagen is all set to officially launch the Volkswagen Virtus in India, as per the latest details. The brand new model by Volkswagen is eagerly awaited in India as it will have a lot of new features. The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to launch in the Indian markets very soon and the buyers have the opportunity to register for pre-booking.
For all the latest details about the brand new car model by Volkswagen, interested buyers can visit the official website.
Potential buyers will get to know all the information and one should keep tracking the official website to know every detail about the launch.
As per the latest details, the Volkswagen Virtus is expected to launch in India on 9 June 2022.
The Volkswagen Virtus will be available with features such as Dynamic and Presentation.
It is to be noted that the Dynamic will involve all the 1.0 TSI variants and the Presentation will involve the 1.5 TSI variants. The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to be powered by not only a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine but also a 1.5-litre TSI petrol under the hood.
The car will have no alternative to diesel. The choices in the gearbox will include a six-speed torque converter automatic and a six-speed manual for the 1.0 version while the Virtus 1.5 will be available with only a 7-speed DCT automatic.
To know more about the features of the Volkswagen Virtus in detail, one has to wait for the official launch of the car to take place in India.
However, there is no confirmation on the price as the company has not announced anything officially. One has to wait for the launch in June 2022 for more details on prices of different Volkswagen Virtus variants.