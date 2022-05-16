Volkswagen Virtus to Launch in India: Date, Expected Price, and Features

Volkswagen is all set to officially launch the Volkswagen Virtus in India, as per the latest details. The brand new model by Volkswagen is eagerly awaited in India as it will have a lot of new features. The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to launch in the Indian markets very soon and the buyers have the opportunity to register for pre-booking.

For all the latest details about the brand new car model by Volkswagen, interested buyers can visit the official website.