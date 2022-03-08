Volkswagen Virtus 2022 To Be Launched Today, Here Are the Design Specifications

Volkswagen is all set to launch its midsize sedan in the market. They were not clear about the name till a few weeks back, but the name was finally revealed when they sent out invites for their launch.

The new midsize C-segment Volkswagen Sedan will be called Virtus. The company is all set to launch on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, and is expected to make the market launch in the coming months.

As per reports, Virtus will be a bit similar in design to the Skoda Slavia. Let's know more about the design specifications of the Volkswagen Virtus that is making its debut today.