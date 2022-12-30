Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to Launch Soon in India: Price & Specifications

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will launch in India soon.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Wheels)
Royal Enfield recently revealed the Super Meteor 650 at its Rider Mania event in Goa for interested buyers. This flagship RE motorcycle was launched globally at EICMA 2022. It grabbed the attention of buyers the moment it was revealed at the event. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in India soon for all buyers who are eagerly waiting. As per the latest details, the company will announce the prices of this power cruiser next month, which is in January 2023, in India.
Buyers in India should stay alert and take note of all the latest announcements from Royal Enfield. The latest details online suggest that the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 official prices will be revealed in January 2023. People in the country should know all the announcements made by the company.
Here are a few details on the expected prices in India and the features of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 that one must note. More official details will be available soon so buyers should keep an eye on them.
The upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is set to be the company’s flagship offering in India. The latest details online suggest that the model is likely to be priced around the Rs 3.50 lakh mark, ex-showroom.
It is important to note that bookings for the upcoming model have already started for select prospective buyers.
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be powered by the same 650cc parallel-twin engine that is used in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.
It will also be paired with a 6-speed gearbox, as per the details available for now. These are all the updates we have on the engine and gearbox of the Super Meteor 650.
To know more about the features and exact price range of the upcoming model in India, you have to stay alert.
