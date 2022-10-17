Renault 4 Small Electric SUV Concept Likely to Debut Today: Check Specs & Price

The Renault 4 hatchback is likely to make a comeback today, on Monday, 17 October, on the first day of the Paris Motor Show 2022. As per the latest details, the Renault 4 is set to come back as an electric vehicle. Not only as an EV but the iconic Renault is expected to be a sub-compact SUV. The teaser image has revealed this information. Interested buyers are extremely excited to know the features of the Renault 4 Small Electric SUV.

According to the teaser image, the Renault 4 Small Electric SUV looks like a high-riding SUV. It might also have chunky tyres, roof rails, and a triangular-shaped rear window. These are the details we have obtained from the teaser image. One can be sure of the features and design only after the launch takes place.