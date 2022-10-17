Renault 4 Small Electric SUV Concept Likely to Debut Today: Check Specs & Price

Renault 4 Small Electric SUV Concept features are here.
(Photo Courtesy: indiacarnews.com)
The Renault 4 hatchback is likely to make a comeback today, on Monday, 17 October, on the first day of the Paris Motor Show 2022. As per the latest details, the Renault 4 is set to come back as an electric vehicle. Not only as an EV but the iconic Renault is expected to be a sub-compact SUV. The teaser image has revealed this information. Interested buyers are extremely excited to know the features of the Renault 4 Small Electric SUV.
According to the teaser image, the Renault 4 Small Electric SUV looks like a high-riding SUV. It might also have chunky tyres, roof rails, and a triangular-shaped rear window. These are the details we have obtained from the teaser image. One can be sure of the features and design only after the launch takes place.
Here are some other updates about the Renault 4 Small Electric SUV concept that you should know if you are excited about the launch.
The Renault 4 Small Electric SUV concept is expected to retain the boxy lines from the original 4. However, it will have a new design and styling elements.
According to the latest details, by 2025, Renault plans to launch a minimum of 10 electric cars in Europe. Customers are eagerly waiting to know about the Renault 4 Small Electric SUV concept that will launch soon.
We do not have many details on the specifications and design before the launch. Only a few features can be guessed through the teaser image.
To know in detail, one has to keep a close eye on the launch of the car that is likely to take place on 17 October.
Since the Renault 4 Small Electric SUV is likely to launch today during the Paris Motor Show 2022, one must stay alert. More details will be available soon for interested buyers.
