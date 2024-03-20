MG 5 Sedan Debut in India Expected Today, 20 March: Design and Specifications

Since the global debut of its current-generation model in 2020, the MG 5 Sedan has posed itself as a strong contender in the Sedan segment in various markets across the world. This stylish and practical model provides an attractive blend of features and affordability. Now, one should note that the MG 5 Sedan is expected to arrive in the Indian market. Interested buyers should stay alert if they wish to purchase the car in India after the launch takes place.

According to the latest details surfacing online, the MG 5 Sedan could make its debut in India today, Wednesday, 20 March 2024. Interested buyers across the country are requested to take note of the latest announcements to know about the launch of the model. MG Motor India has circulated a media invite for the unveiling of this car.