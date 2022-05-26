Kia EV6 Bookings Open in India: Launch Date, Specifications, and Expected Price

Kia EV6 is all set to launch in India on 2 June 2022. The upcoming electric vehicle has already been introduced globally by Kia Motors. Moreover, the company has commenced pre-bookings from Thursday, 26 May 2022.

"Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same," said Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, as quoted by PTI.