Kia EV6 Bookings Open in India: Launch Date, Specifications, and Expected Price

Kia EV6 launch date and specifications in India.
(Photo: Kia)
Kia EV6 is all set to launch in India on 2 June 2022. The upcoming electric vehicle has already been introduced globally by Kia Motors. Moreover, the company has commenced pre-bookings from Thursday, 26 May 2022.
"Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same," said Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, as quoted by PTI.
Here are some price and specification details of the upcoming Kia EV6.
Kia EV6 is expected to be priced around Rs 55 - Rs 60 lakh in India, reported Autocar India.
Engine
Kia EV6 will launch in two different trims in India, that is, GT-Line and GT-Line (AWD). Both of them will house a 77.4 kWh battery which will churn out the maximum power of 229Ps and 350Nm peak torque.
Globally, a total of five different trims of Kia EV6 were launched by Kia Motors.
Kia EV6 battery is supported by 50kW charger and 350kW charger. As per Kia's claims, the former takes around 73 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent battery, while the 350kW charger takes around 18 minutes for the same.
Exterior
Kia EV6 has sharp and sporty appearance. The sleek-looking bonnet is paired with a slim grille and dual LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam. The car also sports LED taillamps.
Moreover, it runs on 19-inch alloy wheels with dark gray and black finish options.
Interior
Kia EV6 comes with a 12.3-inch panoramic connectivity display in front of the dashboard. It sports features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, Wi-Fi hotspot, Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioner, USB ports, etc.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Kia EV6.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)