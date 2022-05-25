Kia EV6 Launch Date Revealed: Check Expected Price in India and Specifications

Kia EV6 launch date in India
(Photo Courtesy: Kia)
Kia Motors is all set to launch its new electric vehicle, Kia EV6 in India on 02 June 2022. Company will also announce the price of the India variant of the same during the launch event. The upcoming car will be Kia's first fully electric vehicle in India.
Kia Motors has already launched Kia EV6 globally.
Kia is yet to reveal the specifications and features of the Indian variant of Kia EV6. However, here are some details about the globally introduced variant.
Exterior
Kia EV6 has sharp and sporty appearance. The sleek-looking bonnet is paired with a slim grille and LED headlamps. The car also sports LED taillamps.
Moreover, it runs on 19-inch Alloy Wheels with Dark Gray and Black finish options.
Interior
Kia EV6 comes with a 12.3-inch Panoramic Connectivity Display in front of the dashboard. It sports features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Phone Charger, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, five USB ports, Blind-Spot Detection Technology, etc.
Engine
Kia EV6 was globally launched in five different trims. Here are the battery/ power specifications of the same:
Light (RWD): 58.0 kWh Battery with 167 HP
Wind (RWD): 77.4 kWh Battery with 225 HP
Wind (e-AWD): 77.4 kWh Battery with 320 HP
GT-Line (RWD): 77.4 kWh Battery with 225 HP
GT-Line (e-AWD): 77.4 kWh Battery with 320 HP
Kia EV6 battery is supported by 50kW charger and 350kW charger, reported Autocar India. The latter one takes around 18 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent battery, claims Kia.
Kia EV6 is expected to be priced around Rs 55 - Rs 60 lakh in India, reported Autocar India.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Kia EV6.