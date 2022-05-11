Tata Nexon EV MAX Launched: Price in India, Specifications, Features

Tata Nexon EV MAX Launched in India
(Photo: Twitter/ @Tatamotorsev)
Tata Motors on Wednesday, 11 May 2022, launched its new electric car, Nexon EV MAX in India. The SUV is a successive variant of Nexon EV, which was launched in India in 2020.
It is also an addition to company's electric vehicle lineup.
Here are some price, specifications and feature details of the newly launched Tata Nexon EV MAX.
Tata Nexon EV MAX has been launched at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+: Rs 17.74 lakh
Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux: Rs 18.74 lakh
Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ AC FC WMU: Rs 18.24 lakh
Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux AC FC WMU: Rs 19.24 lakh
The new Tata Nexon EV MAX houses 40.5kWh battery and claims range of 437km. The charging options available are of 3.3kWh and 7.2kWh.
Moreover, it comes with a 143hp motor with 250Nm torque. The company also claims that the newly launched SUV can accelerate from 0-100kph under 09 seconds.
Nexon EV MAX SUV will be available in three colour variants: Pristine White, Daytona Grey and Intensi-Teal.
Various connectivity features included with the SUV are: smart watch integration, charging station locator, remote diagnostics, one click tracker, remote commands, geo-fencing, intrusion alert, and charge limit setting.
Some other features include wireless smartphone charger, electronic parking brake, auto dimming IRVM and 17.78cm touchscreen Infotainment system.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Nexon EV MAX and other EVs.