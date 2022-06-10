BattRe Storie Electric Scooter Launched: Check Specs, Features & Price in India

BattRe Storie Electric Scooter launch date and price in India.
(Photo: YouTube/BattRe)
BattRe, an electric vehicle company, has launched its new scooter Storie in India. The newly launched scooter is an addition to company's portfolio of electric vehicles, which includes electric scooters and a cycle.
Price in India: The BattRe Storie electric scooter has been launched at a starting price of Rs 89,600 (ex-showroom) in India. Interested customers must note that the above mentioned price is excluding state subsidies.
Here are some details about specifications and features of the newly launched BattRe Storie electric scooter.
The newly launched BattRe Storie electric scooter is made up of metal panels and is powered by Lucas TVS Motor.
The EV is supported by a 3.1 kWh battery, which as per the company claims, offers a mileage range of more than 130 km.
It sports a Bluetooth Connected Smart TFT Dashboard which is paired with various features like Navigation Assist, Call Notification, Spotify Compatibility, etc.
BattRe Storie comes with Eco, Comfort, Sport, Reverse and Parking modes.
The electric scooter also comes with Follow-Me-Home Lights feature and LED taillamps.
According to the company, BattRe Storie scooter can go up to the top-speed of 65kmph.
For more details about the newly launched BattRe Storie electric scooter, visit the official website or contact your nearest dealer.
