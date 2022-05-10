2023 Range Rover Sport Launch Today: Price in India, Interior Specifications

2023 Range Rover Sport will make its global debut today, 10 May 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The 2023 Range Rover Sport is ready to mark its debut in the global market today, on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. A couple of days ago, Land Rover released an official teaser video that provided a glimpse of the upcoming SUV. The SUV was first introduced in 2014 and now it will receive some major changes in the second-gen model. It is important to note that only a glimpse of the SUV has been provided as of now.
The Jaguar Land Rover has not revealed enough information about the brand new 2023 Range Rover Sport. It has created immense suspense and now everybody is eagerly waiting for the launch.
The only information that the Jaguar Land Rover has provided is that the new Range Rover Sport has been redefined and has the latest technologies.
The upcoming SUV is most likely to focus on performance. Land Rover has confirmed that the brand new 2023 Range Rover Sport assures an adrenaline-filled reveal.
The interior images of the 2023 Range Rover Sport suggest that the SUV will have precise cabin detailing.
It is likely to be equipped with a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will have Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and in-built Amazon Alexa features.
As of now, only certain features of the SUV have been teased by Land Rover that have increased the interest among people.
