MLA Seeks Ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India: Is There Legal Basis?

Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement a blanket ban on the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which he refers to as the relaunch of PUBG Mobile.

Ering wrote a three-page letter which states that Battlegrounds Mobile India launch is a way to “sidestep the laws and deceive the government and Indian citizens.”

This development has come after the Indian government banned the game along with 59 other Chinese apps citing threat to nation security of the country.

The developer of the game, Krafton, then decided to roll out a separate version of the game for India with a new avatar and a new name: Battleground Mobile India.