PUBG Mobile India Pre-Registrations to Start From 18 May

PUBG Mobile India aka Battlegrounds Mobile India will now be available for pre-registration starting from 18 May for Android devices.

Krafton developers have announced that there will be specific rewards available for fans to claim only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.

On Thursday, 6 May, the company had announced the launch of the most-awaited video game along with a video teaser.

PUBG Mobile India developers have also adopted the policy of stricter parental controls for gamers under 18. It said that gamers under the age of 18 will have to provide the mobile phone numbers of their parents or guardians to confirm that they are legally eligible to play the game.

The company further said that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a free-to-play game on mobile devices, which will launch with exclusive in-game events.