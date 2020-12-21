BSNL WFH Plans: Details of Rs 251, Rs 199 and Rs 499 Plans

State-owned telco BSNL recently released a new Rs 251 Work from Home prepaid plan which offers a total 70GB of data.

The Rs 251 plan is valid for 28 days and is not dependent on an existing prepaid plan, unlike the data add-on plans offered by its competitors.

The telco had also introduced a Rs 499 broadband plan in March to offer free internet to users at no additional cost. The broadband offer saw several extensions due to its popularity and has been further extended till 8 December.

New broadband users will be offered 10 mbps speed for 5GB data per day. After the 5GB data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 1mbps.