BSNL WFH Plans: Details of Rs 251, Rs 199 and Rs 499 Plans

State-owned telco BSNL recently released a new Rs 251 Work from Home prepaid plan which offers a total 70GB of data.
The Rs 251 plan is valid for 28 days and is not dependent on an existing prepaid plan, unlike the data add-on plans offered by its competitors.
The telco had also introduced a Rs 499 broadband plan in March to offer free internet to users at no additional cost. The broadband offer saw several extensions due to its popularity and has been further extended till 8 December.
New broadband users will be offered 10 mbps speed for 5GB data per day. After the 5GB data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 1mbps.
A new BSNL Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan was also introduced recently which offers unlimited calls to any network and 2G daily data. The unlimited calling benefits are limited to 250 minutes per day and 100 SMSes on a daily basis. The validity of the recharge is 30 days.
The BSNL Rs 199 plan replaces the existing PV Rs 186 prepaid plan, which offers the same benefits but with a validity of 28 days. The plan is still available but will be discontinued from 1 January 2021. The BSNL Rs 199 prepaid recharge will be available from 24 December.
