BSNL Rs 499 WFH Broadband Plan Extended till 8 December

Working from home has become the new normal and we do not know how long this will continue. The unprecedented impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our normal lives and has brought upon new challenges that we must face.

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced a Rs 499 broadband plan in March to offer free internet to users at no additional cost. The broadband offer saw several extensions due to its popularity and has been further extended till 8 December.

New broadband users will be offered 10 mbps speed for 5GB data per day. After the 5GB data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 1 mbps.

The ISD chargers with calling benefits will be the same at existing ISD tariffs. The plan will be valid for a month from the date of activation after which users will be migrated to regular broadband plans.