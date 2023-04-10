BeReal, FB and IG. You Are Burnt Out. And We Are In A Social Media Fatigue

Dear Mark Zuckerberg,

You know the phrase, “It’s not you. It's me?” Sorry, but it is you and not me. Or your idea of Metaverse where every app literally looks the same except for the design.

FB has become a fake news factory. IG mostly has inauthentic memes borrowed from Twitter with watermarks intact and reels courtesy of TikTok. I recently joined Snapchat, and nothing is snappy about it except the stickers. Now, please do not clone the features of BeReal.

At its premise, BeReal appears to deviate from the conventional model of the other community-based apps. At any time of the day, the App will send a notification on your phone and you have to post your photo with a two-minute window. Of course, you can always post late and re-take your pictures but the app will notify your friends. The best or the worst part is that you can only see someone else’s photo after you’ve posted yours. There is hardly any room for filters, facetune or planning. In other words, it is trying to sell itself as an antithesis of how Big Tech has come to define social media today.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I am not an anti-social media advocate waxing nostalgic over BBM pins. Or suggesting we time travel to when we dispatched news through Telegram (How ironical we have Telegram for an App now?). And neither is this intended to be a script for the next episode of techroastshow.

On the contrary, regardless of the merits of its genesis, FB has a strong community presence. I am part of various residence and neighbourhood groups. I believe they can serve as an excellent source for staying updated with relevant news stories in our local area, trolling for case studies and following ledes. In the last few years, it has also emerged as a lucrative marketplace where entrepreneurs have found their niche communities. IG has also proven to be a productive callout platform, and the pandemic has demonstrated as much.

So then, why am I saying it is you and not me? Mic drop: Product Life Cycle Management.

Bear with me. This next line is for people completely unaware of this marketing jargon. Any product or service traverses through four stages – Introduction, Growth, Maturity, and Decline.