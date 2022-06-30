54% of Indians Get Their Facts From Social Media: Oxford University Press Study

Despite rampant misinformation online, 54 percent of Indians use social platforms as a source of factual information, a study by the Oxford University Press suggests.

This figure is in stark contrast with the UK, where 16 percent of respondents claimed to use social media to find factual information. Worldwide, it's almost four in ten people.

The study, called The Matter of Fact, surveyed 5,000 people across the UK, US, India, South Africa and Mexico. It also took into account views of academics, journalists and educators, and set context by stating that only 59.5 percent of the human population uses the internet.