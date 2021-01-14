Banning Trump Sets ‘Dangerous Precedent’: Twitter CEO Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday, 13 January, said he backed the social media platform’s ban of US President Donald Trump but also added that it sets a "dangerous" precedent as it represents a failure to promote healthy conversation on the platform.

Outgoing US President Trump’s Twitter account was permanently suspended by the tech giant on Friday, 8 January, citing “risk of further incitement of violence”.

In a long thread on Twitter, Dorsey said, “"Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications.”