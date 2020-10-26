Apple Supply Partner to Start Production in India Soon: Report

Apple’s Taiwan based cable and connect maker, Chen UPI Precision Industry, will start mass production from its new plant in India later this year, reported The Indian Express. Apple’s major assembly partners, Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp, have also set up either a subsidiary or an iPhone Assembly plant in India, singling a sign the tech giants increasing presence in India. Apple supplier Foxconn is reportedly set to invest 1 billion dollars in India to expand a factory in the southern part of the country, possibly its facility in Sriperumbudur (Chennai), where the Taiwanese contract manufacturer assembles Apple iPhones.

The scale of the expansion is not known yet although reports suggest that it is part of a gradual shift by Apple away from China as it is looking to steer away from the trade war between the Chinese and the US that’s currently disrupting operations for many American tech companies. Apple recently announced its new lineup of iPhone 12 which starts at Rs 69,000 for the iPhone 12 mini 64GB variant. Paving way for a 5G era for its iPhones, this range is expected to make bigger sales than the iPhone 11 family last year. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue, priced at a starting rate of Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.