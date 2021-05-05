Apple iPhone 13 Lineup to Use Samsung Display, Check Details

American tech giant Apple is reportedly going to use Samsung OLED display panels. It is believed that Samsung is going to be the exclusive supplier for these panels, reported IANS.
As per some previous reports, these displays will have 120Hz refresh rate. However, a new report by South Korean website The Elec states that Samsung will also be supplying its rigid flexible printed circuit boards (RFPCB) to Apple for iPhone 13 smartphone lineup.
"RFPCB is used to connect the OLED panel with the main board," it added.
Both models of iPhone 13 will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) OLED panels made by Samsung Display, reported The Elec, as cited by IANS.
"Apple's iPhone 13 will have four models and all of them will use OLED panels. The top two models will use LTPO OLED that can support a 120Hz refresh rate," the report mentioned.
Apple is also reportedly considering eliminating the charging port and will be introducing wireless charging exclusively for iPhone 13 models. As per the rumors, iPhone 13 will include a more capable ultra-wide camera lens. iPhone 13 Mini may sport a 5.4-inch display. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro might come with a 6.1-inch display.
Apart from all of this, Apple recently launched several new products in its Spring Loaded event. The products launched are – iPad Pro, iMac 2021, Apple TV 4K, Air Tags, purple iPhone 12 mini, and Apple Podcast subscriptions.
