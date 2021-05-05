Apple iPhone 13 Lineup to Use Samsung Display, Check Details

American tech giant Apple is reportedly going to use Samsung OLED display panels. It is believed that Samsung is going to be the exclusive supplier for these panels, reported IANS.

As per some previous reports, these displays will have 120Hz refresh rate. However, a new report by South Korean website The Elec states that Samsung will also be supplying its rigid flexible printed circuit boards (RFPCB) to Apple for iPhone 13 smartphone lineup.

"RFPCB is used to connect the OLED panel with the main board," it added.

Both models of iPhone 13 will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) OLED panels made by Samsung Display, reported The Elec, as cited by IANS.