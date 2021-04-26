Apple iPhone 13 Mini Image Leak: Check Price, Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 mini may come with dual-rear camera setup.
Rumours about iPhone 13 have been doing rounds for quite a long time now. However, ahead of Apple's Spring Loaded event, rumours about iPhone 13 Mini had started creating a buzz.
The most recent leak is a hands-on photo of a prototype iPhone 13 Mini. CAD-based renders by xleaks7 and Pigtou, earlier suggested that iPhone 13 Mini is likely to come with a new camera alignment. It suggested that the device will have a dual-camera setup at the back, which will be arranged diagonally. The report also suggests that iPhone 13 is likely to be available at a starting price of $700 (approximately Rs 52,300).
The new photo-leak shows the same design as suggested by CAD renders and lends credibility to it.
Apple is also reportedly considering eliminating the charging port and will be introducing wireless charging exclusively for iPhone 13 models. The report further says that iPhone 13 will include a more capable ultra-wide camera lens. iPhone 13 Mini may sport a 5.4-inch display. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro might come with a 6.1-inch display.
In addition, the upcoming iPhone 13 series would use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 5G modem.
Apart from all of this, Apple recently launched several new products in its Spring Loaded event. The products launched are - iPad Pro, iMac 2021, Apple TV 4K, Air Tags, purple iPhone 12 mini, and Apple Podcast subscriptions.
