Apple iPhone 13 Mini Image Leak: Check Price, Specifications

Rumours about iPhone 13 have been doing rounds for quite a long time now. However, ahead of Apple's Spring Loaded event, rumours about iPhone 13 Mini had started creating a buzz.

The most recent leak is a hands-on photo of a prototype iPhone 13 Mini. CAD-based renders by xleaks7 and Pigtou, earlier suggested that iPhone 13 Mini is likely to come with a new camera alignment. It suggested that the device will have a dual-camera setup at the back, which will be arranged diagonally. The report also suggests that iPhone 13 is likely to be available at a starting price of $700 (approximately Rs 52,300).

The new photo-leak shows the same design as suggested by CAD renders and lends credibility to it.