Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Pro Max Pass Scratch, Bend, Flame Tests

Both phones were also exposed to a lighter flame for nearly 50 seconds each and survived without any damage.

If you have eyes set on the new Apple iPhone 12 and are prone to accidentally damaging your phone, you will be glad to know that both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini passed a flame, scratch, and bend tests with flying course at the hands of popular YouTuber JeeryRigEverything.

In his scratch test, it was noted that both the phones do get scratched at Level 6 on the Mohs scale of mineral hardness, with deeper grooves at Level 7. However, these scratches are much less prominent when compared to earlier iPhone variants. Apple in its October Apple iPhone 12 launch event announced that the new variants will hosts a newly designed Ceramic Shield, which is special forma of glass that has ceramic crystals embedded into the glass matrix. The company claims that the new Ceramic Shield has improved the iPhone’s shatter resistance.