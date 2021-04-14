Apple Event 2021: What to Expect And How Can You Watch Online?

Siri reveals next Apple event is on April 20
(Photo: Apple)
Tech giant Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a special event at 10:30 pm IST on Tuesday, 20 April.
The 'Spring Loaded' global event will take place at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, US.
According to a report by MacRumours, the company is likely to launch its flagship devices, including iPad Pro, iPad mini, AirPods 3, AirTags and the revamped Mac.
Apple's Spring Global event will be live-streamed on the company's website at 10:30 pm IST Tuesday.
The event will likely be a pre-recorded affair without media in attendance. Apple fans can live-stream the event on Apple's website and YouTube channel.
Apple's virtual assistant Siri has prematurely revealed that Apple plans to hold an event on Tuesday.
A report by MacRumours suggests that upon being asked "When is the next Apple Event," Siri is currently responding with, "The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com."
Apple is expected to launch its flagship models during the spring loaded global event on 20 April. Here's what you can expect from Apple Event 2021.
