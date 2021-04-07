Here’s What You Can Expect From Apple’s WWDC 2021 Event

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held online from 7 June to 11 June, announced the company, disappointing fans who were expecting the event to be held in April like every other year.

This year’s WWDC events will be held online in the wake of coronavirus, and will showcase Apple’s flagship devices including iPhone and Mac. Last year, Apple announced several new devices and updates including iOS 14, macOS Big Sur and showcased ‘Apple silicon’ chips for its Mac devices.

Here’s what the 2021 event may bring: