Airtel's Plea Against Payment of Videocon's AGR Dues to Be Heard in SC Today

Airtel, in 2016, had entered into a spectrum agreement with Videocon, which owes the government Rs 1,376 crore.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 24 August, will hear a plea filed by Bharti Airtel Limited, which opposes the central government's demand that the telecommunications company pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Videocon.
In September 2020, the apex court had ruled that AGR dues need to be paid before the trading of licenses as per the spectrum trading guidelines, NDTV reported. In the case that the seller is unable to clear the dues, the responsibility for the same falls upon the buyer.
The Department of Telecommunications had then approached the Supreme Court in April 2021, informing the court that Airtel had refused to comply with the previously-issued ruling regarding the payment of AGR dues.
Presently, if a telecom company fails to pay its spectrum-related dues to the Department of Telecommunications, the bank guarantees of the telco submitted to the government are encashed.
Airtel, in March 2016, had announced its deal with Videocon to acquire the latter's spectrum in six circles in the 1800 MHz Band.
The six circles included in the Rs 4,428 crore deal are Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, UP (East), UP (West) and Gujarat. The spectrum will be valid up to 18 December 2032.
