Airtel 5G vs Jio 5G India Launch: Plans Price, Launch Date, Cities, Speed Test

Know the expected prices, cities, and launch date for Jio and Airtel 5G services
(Photo:The Quint)
5G networks will soon be launched in India and people should be ready to experience the fast internet speed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced about the Airtel 5G roll out while addressing the nation on Independence day. Airtel 5G plans will soon be rolled out to different corners of India. Airtel and Jio have made some big claims about the rollout of 5G network in India.
Airtel’s CEO Gopal Vittal confirmed about the roll out of 5G services in August. The company will start deploying the 5G network in India by the end of this month. It will partner with big tech companies such as Samsung, Nokia, and Ericsson. As per the reports, the telecom giant has plans to cover all the towns and cities including rural areas by 2024. The company is expected to announce 5G launch date today,16 August 2022 aand same is with Jio.
Reliance Jio’s Chairman, Akash Ambani, recently claimed “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” will be celebrated with 5G rollout across India. All this suggests that the 5G launch could take place anytime soon. Though there is no official confirmation on the same yet.
The telecom operators may first roll out 5G on a pilot basis in top cities. It is expected that the Prime Minister will officially launch the 5G network during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on 29 September.
Airtel is expected to roll out 5G in only 13 cities. These will reportedly be Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.
The prices of Airtel 5G are expected to be similar to 4G prepaid plans. The company’s CTO Randeep Sekhon has said, “If you see globally, there’s not a major difference between 5G and 4G tariffs. We expect 5G plans in India to be similar to 4G tariffs.”
Jio is expected to launch its 5G plans at higher prices. This may not be the case if Jio plans to launch 5G at a competitive price. We can expect Jio 5G to start at around Rs 400-500 per month. Jio might also keep reasonable pricing for the higher frequency 5G bands.
Vodafone Idea believes that the price should be higher than 4G as it will be the fastest 5G network in the country.
Currently, customers get unlimited benefits with 4G prepaid plans priced between Rs 500 to Rs 600. The 5G plans could be priced in a similar range. We still have to see how expensive 5G will be in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)