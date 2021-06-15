74% Indian Workers Want Hybrid Work Options: Microsoft Study

Self-assessed productivity has remained the same or higher for many employees over the past year, but at a human cost.

The digital intensity of workers’ days has increased substantially in the last year.

The time spent in Microsoft Teams meetings has more than doubled (2.5X) globally, 62 percent of Teams calls and meetings are unscheduled or conducted ad hoc and the average Teams meeting is 10 minutes longer, up from 35 to 45 minutes year-over-year.

The average Teams user is sending 45 percent more chats per week and 42 percent more chats per person after hours. And despite meeting and chat overload, 50 percent of people respond to Teams chats within five minutes or less.