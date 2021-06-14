Microsoft Windows 11: What to Expect From Next OS Update

Tech giant Microsoft announced that it will end support for Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Pro Education on 14 October 2025.
(Photo: IANS)
This means that the US-based tech giant will not release any more updates and security fixes for Windows 10 after the final date.
However, the company has now announced to launch Windows 11 soon. It had also recently released a teaser for the same.
“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows,” Nadella had said in his keynote at the Microsoft Build 2021 event.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will present the latest Windows experience at an upcoming Windows event on 24 June 2021. The live stream will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
This will be Panay’s first big event since he took over Windows, a step up from only being in charge of Surface devices.
Microsoft is expected to introduce some major changes which has been under wraps of the codename 'Sun Valley'. It should be noted that this is not a codename for the OS, but just for the new User Interface(UI). The new UI is expected to be more touch-friendly.
A new Microsoft store to make more inclusions in terms of titles and as well as payment options. Satya Nadella said at the Build keynote that the new OS will “unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators”.
The software tech giant is also expected to fix support for 32-bit emulation. With Windows 11, several devices will finally get support for 64-bit app emulation.
According to XDA developers, Windows 11 is going to be visually different from Windows 10. Windows 11 is expected to have a whole new look, like the kind of new look we typically get from a new version of Windows.
In 2020, it was expected that Windows 10X will the real next generation of Windows. However, Microsoft recently announced that it’s dead, and a lot of its features are being folded into Windows 11.
The company says that Windows 10X should not be confined to a subset of customers as the original intention with Windows 10X was for it to work on dual-screen and foldable PCs.
“We concluded that the 10X technology shouldn't just be confined to a subset of customers. Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company,” the company said in a blog post.
