5 States Have Invited Elon Musk but What Are Tesla's Challenges in India?

The EV landscape is very different in India compared to the United States (US), where Tesla sells most of its vehicles.

Sales of electric two-wheelers in India jumped 132% in a year (from 1,00,700 units in 2020 to nearly 2,34,000 in 2021), The Mint reported, citing a report from the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles.

Three-wheelers (e-rickshaws) were in second place with 88,000 units sold in 2021, a drop from 1,40,000 units in 2022.

However, only 4,588 four-wheeled EVs were sold in 2021, indicating that the Indian market will likely be an uphill battle for Tesla, which doesn't yet manufacture any two-wheeled vehicles.

Even in the four wheeler space, other players have a head start. Tata currently has the Indian market cornered and big players like Hyundai are also coming out with new EV offerings.

Given these challenges, it is doubtful that offers from individual states will help Tesla enter the Indian EV market.

(With inputs from Economic Times and The Mint.)