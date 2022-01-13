Elon Musk Is 'Working on Challenges With Government' To Bring Tesla in India

Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Inc.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Tesla's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk said on Thursday, 13 January, that the company is still working on challenges with the Indian government to launch electric cars in the country.
Musk tweeted, “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government,” in response to a question by an Indian user on Twitter asking if the company had any plans of launching Tesla in India.
Musk has demanded lower taxes so that Tesla can start off by selling imported vehicles at a cheaper price in a budget-conscious market.
The government had also asked Musk to ramp up local procurement and export its electric vehicles from India itself instead of manufacturing from China-based factories.
In January last year, Musk had started registrations of Tesla in Bengaluru.
(With inputs from Bloomberg.)
