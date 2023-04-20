5 Key Differences Between Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Ultra

The oh-so-gorgeous Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Source - Xiaomi/YouTube
When it comes to the battle of the Xiaomi flagships, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro, the differences are subtle but significant. While the Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts some of the best cameras in the market, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra brings a slew of new features, including a 1-inch-backed main sensor, variable aperture, and more advanced zoom lenses.
As both phones are flagships, and come with top-level specifications, and with both rocking the Leica branding thanks to this unique partnership between Xiaomi and the imaging giant, this article will mainly cover the differences from a usage perspective. So here goes.
Perhaps the most significant difference is the variable aperture technology, a rare feature found only in a few select DSLRs and, most recently, Huawei's P50 Pro. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra follows suit with a physical two-stop aperture switch built into the rear main lens, allowing users to switch between f/1.9 and f/4.0 for greater exposure control. This feature is particularly useful for adjusting the depth of field on-the-fly, making for better portrait photography and improved low-light shots.
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra also outdoes the Xiaomi 13 Pro in terms of zoom capabilities. While the Pro model's 3.5x telephoto lens is already impressive, it can't quite match the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra, on the other hand, features a 50MP "super-telephoto camera" with 5x zoom, which can be upped to 10x with digital in-sensor zoom technology. Although it falls short of the S23 Ultra's 100x digital zoom, such high levels of digital zoom are not always necessary.
However, the Xiaomi 13 Pro does have an edge over the Ultra when it comes to charging speeds. With its 125W charger, the Pro model charges fully in just 24 minutes, while the Ultra's 90W charger takes 35 minutes. Although the Ultra's charging speeds are still impressive, the Pro's faster speeds may be a deciding factor for users who are always on-the-go.
One new feature that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra offers is its "Hibernation mode," which automatically activates when the battery drops to 1%. The mode limits background activities to maximize battery life, allowing users to make a 12-minute phone call or keep the phone on standby for up to 60 minutes. While this may not be a daily necessity, it's a great peace of mind feature.
Lastly, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's "antibacterial nanotech silicone leather back" is a welcome change from the fingerprint magnet ceramic black or white reflective glass back of the Pro model. The new material not only offers a better grip but also minimizes fingerprints, making it a great choice for those who hate constantly wiping their phones.
In conclusion, both the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro are excellent choices for anyone looking for a premium flagship phone. While the Pro offers faster charging speeds, the Ultra's variable aperture technology and improved zoom capabilities make it a worthy contender. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference and what features matter most to the individual user.
