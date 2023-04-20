5 Key Differences Between Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro has faster charging

However, the Xiaomi 13 Pro does have an edge over the Ultra when it comes to charging speeds. With its 125W charger, the Pro model charges fully in just 24 minutes, while the Ultra's 90W charger takes 35 minutes. Although the Ultra's charging speeds are still impressive, the Pro's faster speeds may be a deciding factor for users who are always on-the-go.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a new “Hibernation mode”

One new feature that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra offers is its "Hibernation mode," which automatically activates when the battery drops to 1%. The mode limits background activities to maximize battery life, allowing users to make a 12-minute phone call or keep the phone on standby for up to 60 minutes. While this may not be a daily necessity, it's a great peace of mind feature.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is NOT a fingerprint magnet

Lastly, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's "antibacterial nanotech silicone leather back" is a welcome change from the fingerprint magnet ceramic black or white reflective glass back of the Pro model. The new material not only offers a better grip but also minimizes fingerprints, making it a great choice for those who hate constantly wiping their phones.

In conclusion, both the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro are excellent choices for anyone looking for a premium flagship phone. While the Pro offers faster charging speeds, the Ultra's variable aperture technology and improved zoom capabilities make it a worthy contender. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference and what features matter most to the individual user.