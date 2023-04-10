Phone Cameras Are Crazy Brilliant Now. Here’s Why Camera Brands Shouldn't Worry

This sensor size difference can have an impact on the image quality and characteristics, as larger sensors generally offer higher resolution, better low-light performance, and a wider dynamic range. However, larger sensors also tend to come with higher costs, larger and heavier camera bodies and lenses, and potentially slower frame rates. As you can see, the general thumb rule is - the bigger the sensor size, the better the image quality. Now the Xiaomi 13 Pros or the Oppo Find N2 Flips or even the flagship Samsung S23 Ultras or the highly popular Google Pixels of the world might be pathbreaking when it comes to phone cameras, but when it comes to pure image quality, they barely manage to compete with APS-C sensor cameras. Sure, they’re way more portable and hence more inconspicuous, and they have their own place in the arsenal of photography enthusiasts, but there are levels to this game and the name brand pro-cameras still rule when it comes to quality.



Fancy phone cameras change the way you click photos



My first smartphone was the cute 4-inch Zenfone 4, and then I moved onto the Zenfone 2, then Redmi K20 Pro, and now I’ve exchanged that for the Xiaomi 13 Pro. But it’s only now that I actually see photography in a whole different manner. High end camera phones including the Xiaomi 13 Pro not only have more camera features, some of them also let you click photos in RAW format once you enter the Pro mode. Pro mode was not something I ever thought of, because a) the camera hardware in my earlier phones wasn’t worth the effort of learning the pro mode, and b) it was much easier (and still is) to simply point and shoot. But now that I’ve spent over 60k INR for the first time in my life for a phone (thank the e-commerce gods for exchange offers and not making me shell out almost 80k), it’s only natural that I want to get the most out of this camera.



Before I knew it, I started snapping everything in RAW and installing Adobe Lightroom for post processing these files. That’s not something most phone camera users do, but here I am, pretending I’m the next big thing in street photography (I’m not, but you get the point, right?). If I didn’t already have a dedicated camera, I’d wager I’d buy one after getting hooked to photography concepts such as framing, composition, playing with lights and shadows, etc.