2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch 16 January: Features, Specifications & Price

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Date on 16 January 2024: Features, Specifications, Price, and More.
(Photo Courtesy: hyundai.com/in)
Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the most anticipated mid-size facelift SUV Hyundai Creta on 16 January 2024. Prior to the official launch, the company has started the advance bookings with a token amount of Rs 25,000. There will be significant changes in the front look of the forthcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift SUV, including a new radiator grill and upright hood design. In addition, the interiors also showcase substantial changes specifically in the dashboard.
"Built on Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, the new Hyundai CRETA exudes bolder stance and a head-turner design. Featuring a robust and modern exterior design with a blend of functional and premium interiors, new Hyundai CRETA represents a perfect amalgamation of an SUV that will match the city requirements of the customers as well as satiate the adrenaline daredevil in them", says the company.
Let us check out the launch date, features, specifications, and price of 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift SUV below.
The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift SUV will be launched in India on 16 January 2024.
Although the company has not revealed the exact price of the 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift SUV in India. The expected price is between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here is the list of features and specifications of the upcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift SUV in India.
A new radiator grill.
Upright hood.
Redesigned quad-beam LED headlamps.
Fresh LED positioning lamps connected by an LED strip.
Revamped front and rear bumpers.
Upgraded taillights.
Updated exterior design including new alloy wheels.
New upgraded dashboard
Digital instrument cluster has been integrated with the infotainment screen, giving a premium look to the cabin.
Revamped steer wheel design.
For safety the SUV has six airbags standard along with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
The SUV will be available in multiple color variants including Atlas White, Abyss Black, Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki, Fiery Red, and the new Robust Emerald Pearl. A dual tone variants of Atlas White with a Black Roof is also available.
The SUV has three engine choices under the hood.
