2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch 16 January: Features, Specifications & Price

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the most anticipated mid-size facelift SUV Hyundai Creta on 16 January 2024. Prior to the official launch, the company has started the advance bookings with a token amount of Rs 25,000. There will be significant changes in the front look of the forthcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift SUV, including a new radiator grill and upright hood design. In addition, the interiors also showcase substantial changes specifically in the dashboard.

"Built on Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, the new Hyundai CRETA exudes bolder stance and a head-turner design. Featuring a robust and modern exterior design with a blend of functional and premium interiors, new Hyundai CRETA represents a perfect amalgamation of an SUV that will match the city requirements of the customers as well as satiate the adrenaline daredevil in them", says the company.

Let us check out the launch date, features, specifications, and price of 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift SUV below.