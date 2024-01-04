Tecno Pop 8 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Camera, and Latest Details

Tecno Pop 8 made its debut in India on 3 January 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: Telugu Global)
Tecno Pop 8 made its debut in India on Wednesday, 3 January 2024. The smartphone was unveiled globally in October 2023. The Indian variant of the smartphone model has similar specifications as its global variant. It is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging. The handset is furnished with a dual flash unit on the front. The entry-level smartphone is set to be available for sale in the country later this month.
The Tecno Pop 8 smartphone will be offered in a single RAM and storage configuration. Interested buyers in India are requested to go through the specifications, price, and latest details of the smartphone. It is important to note that the Tecno Pop 8 made its debut recently and buyers are excited to know the details about the brand-new model.
Here are the price, specifications, features, and design of the Tecno Pop 8 smartphone you should note. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the new smartphone model.
The Tecno Pop 8 smartphone is offered in Gravity Black and Mystery White colour options. It is available in India in a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone model is priced at Rs 6,499.
It will be offered for sale exclusively through Amazon. The company mentioned that the smartphone will be available at a special launch price of Rs 5,999 for a limited period. This special price includes all bank offers and interested buyers should take note of it.
The front panel of the smartphone is equipped with Panda Glass protection. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC and is equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS2.2 inbuilt storage. The RAM can be increased by an extra 4GB to up to 8GB. The phone is equipped with Android 13 Go Edition-based HiOS 13.
The Tecno Pop 8 has a 12-megapixel AI-assisted dual rear camera system with a dual LED flash unit. The front camera flaunts an 8-megapixel sensor. These are some of the specifications we know.
