Wrestling’s Ad-Hoc Committee Announces Plans To Conduct National Championships

Amid uncertainty about the future of wrestling's governance in India, the three-member ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced plans to organise national championships for U15 and U20 categories within the next six weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about this development:

What Is the Ad-Hoc Committee?

The ad-hoc committee was constituted on 27 December, after the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) suspended the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) executive committee, alongside its president, Sanjay Singh.

The three-member committee is chaired by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, who also serves as the president of the Wushu Association of India. The other members of the committee are former badminton player Manjusha Kanwar, and former hockey player MM Somaya.