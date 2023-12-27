WFI: IOA Forms Ad Hoc Wrestling Committee Following Suspension of Federation

In the wake of the suspension of the newly elected panel members of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) established an ad hoc committee on Wednesday, 27 December, at the request of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to supervise and manage the governing body's operations.

As per reports, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa will be heading the committee; MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar are the other members.