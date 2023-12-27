WFI: IOA Forms Ad Hoc Wrestling Committee Following Suspension of Federation

In the wake of the suspension of the newly elected panel members of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) established an ad hoc committee on Wednesday, 27 December, at the request of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to supervise and manage the governing body's operations.
As per reports, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa will be heading the committee; MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar are the other members.
“Since Wrestling is an Olympic sport and WFI is an affiliate member of the Indian Olympic Association (IA) and taking note of the compelling current situation arising out of the influence and control of the WFI’s former office bearers, serious concerns have arisen about the governance and integrity of the WFI. This requires for immediate and stringent corrective measures to uphold the principles of good governance in sports organisations, and thus, now it becomes incumbent on the part of 10A to make suitable arrangements for the interim period for managing the affairs of WFI so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline do not suffer in any manner and the principle of good governance in the sports body do not get jeopardised,” the letter written to the IOA from the Sports Ministry, headed by Anurag Thakur read.
“In view of the above, it is requested that an Ad-Hoc Committee may be constituted by the IOA to manage and control the affairs of WFI, as per the defined role of NSFs in the National Sports Development Code of India-2011, including the selection of athletes, making entries for the participation of sportspersons in international events, holding of sporting activities, etc. with immediate effect, until further orders,” it added.
