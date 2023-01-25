Formation of ‘Oversight Committee’ Sparks Fissures in WFI: Report

The ongoing tussle between Indian wrestlers and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has led to friction among the officials of the sport's governing body. Informal meetings are going on to plan future course if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gets sidelined, sources told IANS.

The development comes a day after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced the composition of an Oversight Committee to handle the day-to-day functioning of the WFI and also look into the serious allegations made by the wrestlers.