We Were Not Consulted: Wrestler Sakshi Malik on Formation of Oversight Committee

Sakshi Malik, one of the wrestlers who levelled harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has claimed the protesting wrestlers were not consulted before the formation of the 'oversight committee' by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS).

What's the matter?

Many renowned Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, alleged Singh and WFI coaches of sexually harassing female grapplers.

They sat at a dharna in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, while also reaching out to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for justice. After two meetings with wrestlers, Thakur announced the formation of a new 'Oversight Committee' to look into complaints of wrestlers.