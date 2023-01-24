We Were Not Consulted: Wrestler Sakshi Malik on Formation of Oversight Committee

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia address a press conference after a meeting with officials of Union Sports Ministry regarding their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in New Delhi, Thursday, 19 January.
Sakshi Malik, one of the wrestlers who levelled harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has claimed the protesting wrestlers were not consulted before the formation of the 'oversight committee' by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS).
What's the matter?
Many renowned Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, alleged Singh and WFI coaches of sexually harassing female grapplers.
They sat at a dharna in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, while also reaching out to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for justice. After two meetings with wrestlers, Thakur announced the formation of a new 'Oversight Committee' to look into complaints of wrestlers.
What is Malik saying?
"We were assured that we would be consulted before the constitution of the Oversight Committee. It is very sad that we were not even consulted before the formation of this committee," Malik tweeted on Tuesday, 24 January.
More details
Apart from the legendary boxer, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, badminton player Tripti Murgunde and former CEO of TOPS (Target Olympics Podium Scheme) Captain Rajagopalan and former SAI Executive Director (Teams) Radhika Sreeman are also part of the committee.
The Committee has also been asked to monitor the day-to-day proceedings of the WFI with the federation's chief Brij Bhushan being made to step aside, pending the findings of the investigation.
"Wrestling Federation of India's officials have all been told not to operate, to stay away from the workings of the body. All their work will be taken over by the Oversight Committee till the submission of their report,' said Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.
