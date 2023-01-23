WFI Chief’s Cook Moves Plea in Delhi HC Against Sexual Harassment Allegations

It is further mentioned that the media thinks of itself as 'Janata Adalat' (people's court) and has started intervening in the proceedings of the court.

It is contended that wrestlers, instead of moving to court, have approached the media to show their concern, said the petition.

In the petition, it has been argued that respondents (wrestlers) have crossed all their limits to approach the issue and that his reputation and dignity was being tarnished.