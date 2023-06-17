‘Wrestlers Protest Isn’t Political, No Role of Congress’: Sakshi and Satyawart

Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik and Satyawart Kadian addressed accusations against wrestlers.
(Photo: Instagram/sakshimalik_official, altered by The Quint)
Two days after a chargesheet was issued against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) sidelined chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Satyawart Kadian have stated that their six-month-long protest was not politically motivated, denying any involvement of the Indian National Congress (INC).
In a video uploaded on Instagram, Malik and Kadian claimed that contrary to some reports, Congress politician and Member of Parliament from Haryana, Deepender Hooda did not instigate them to launch an agitation. They further claimed that two politicians from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including fellow wrestler Babita Phogat, had offered assistance during the initial protests in January.
He further claimed that Brij Bhushan, who is currently facing charges of sexual harassment and stalking, has been harassing female grapplers for over a decade, with the majority of the Indian wrestling circuit being aware of his behaviour.
"I can guarantee you that 90% of people involved with the Indian wrestling circuit knew about Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexually harassing female wrestlers over the last 10-12 years. Some had even seen such incidents, a referee recently corroborated it. But there was a lack of unity in the wrestling community," Kadian mentioned
Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik further offered clarification on why the wrestlers did not start their protests against Singh years ago.
Following a skirmish with Delhi Police on 28 May, wherein many sustained injuries, the protesting wrestlers decided to immerse their medals in Haridwar’s Yamuna River on 30 May. However, following prolonged discussions with many leaders, they decided against it.
Whilst some reports claimed the wrestlers might have submitted their medals to Hooda instead, or any other opposition leader, Kadian debunked the theory by explaining:
“When we went to Haridwar to immerse our medals, someone pulled Bajrang (Punia) aside and asked him to wait till 7 pm, assuring him justice will be delivered soon. A huge mob had gathered there, and we realised immersing medals will inevitably result in violence again. So, we decided against it. But even then, we would like to clarify that we returned the medals only to our coaches and our parents – we weren’t even aware of what was being reported.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)