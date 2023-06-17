‘Wrestlers Protest Isn’t Political, No Role of Congress’: Sakshi and Satyawart

Satyawart Kadian Explains Why Wrestlers Decided Against Immersing Medals

Following a skirmish with Delhi Police on 28 May, wherein many sustained injuries, the protesting wrestlers decided to immerse their medals in Haridwar’s Yamuna River on 30 May. However, following prolonged discussions with many leaders, they decided against it.

Whilst some reports claimed the wrestlers might have submitted their medals to Hooda instead, or any other opposition leader, Kadian debunked the theory by explaining:

“When we went to Haridwar to immerse our medals, someone pulled Bajrang (Punia) aside and asked him to wait till 7 pm, assuring him justice will be delivered soon. A huge mob had gathered there, and we realised immersing medals will inevitably result in violence again. So, we decided against it. But even then, we would like to clarify that we returned the medals only to our coaches and our parents – we weren’t even aware of what was being reported.”