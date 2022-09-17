World Wrestling Championships: Ravi Dahiya Out, Naveen To Fight for Bronze

Vinesh Won Bronze

Earlier in the competition, India's Vinesh Phogat won the bronze medal in the women's 53kg at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships. Vinesh, a three-time CWG gold-medallist, got the better of reigning European champion Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0 in the bronze medal bout.

The Indian wrestler had earlier beaten Asian Games silver-medallist Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in the first repechage round. Azerbaijan's Leyla Gurbanova withdrew due to injury in the second repechage round, taking the Indian through to the medal bout.