Olympic Medallist Ravi Dahiya's School to be Renamed After Him

Dahiya, who belongs to a village in Sonipat, had studied in the senior secondary school for boys in Adarsh Nagar, which will now be rechristened as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya.



"Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya," Sisodia tweeted.



At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the 23-year-old wrestler had bagged the silver medal after losing in the final of the 57kg freestyle category to Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev. He thus became the second grappler after Sushil Kumar to win a silver at the Olympics.