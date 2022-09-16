World Wrestling Championships: Nisha Dahiya Loses Women's 68kg Bronze Medal Bout

Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya missed out on a World Championship medal as she lost to former world champion Linda Morais of Canada in the women's 68kg bronze play-off in Belgrade on Thursday, 15 September.

The 24-year-old Nisha, who won a bronze in the under-23 World Championships in 65kg last year, lost to Morais who took the bronze in a victory by fall (VFA) verdict.

Nisha made headlines last year when she was mistaken with a namesake wrestler killed in Sonipat.