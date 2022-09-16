World Wrestling Championships: Nisha Dahiya Loses Women's 68kg Bronze Medal Bout
The 24-year-old Indian wrestler lost to former world champion Linda Morais of Canada in the bronze medal play-off.
Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya missed out on a World Championship medal as she lost to former world champion Linda Morais of Canada in the women's 68kg bronze play-off in Belgrade on Thursday, 15 September.
The 24-year-old Nisha, who won a bronze in the under-23 World Championships in 65kg last year, lost to Morais who took the bronze in a victory by fall (VFA) verdict.
Nisha made headlines last year when she was mistaken with a namesake wrestler killed in Sonipat.
Earlier, she had advanced to the semi-finals with wins over Danute Domikaityte (victory by technical superiority; 11-0) of Lithuania, Adela Hanzlikcova (13-8) of Czech Republic and Sofiya Georgieva (victory by technical superiority; 11-0) of Bulgaria.
But in the semi-final, she lost to Ami Ishii of Japan 4-5 in a close bout.
Nisha's bronze play-off opponent Morais had come through the repechage round.
Vinesh Phogat had won India's first medal in this championships with a bronze in women's 53kg on Wednesday.
In the men's 70kg freestyle events, Naveen Malik lost to Taishi Narikuni of Japan 1-6 in 70kg though his opponent had no technical superiority.
Deepak beat Dan Or Tsesarsky of Israel 10-0 in a victory by technical superiority but lost to Bekzod Abdurkhmonov of Uzbekistan 2-13 in his next bout in 79kg.
In 86kg, Sanjeet Kundu was ahead for most of his opening bout against Tarzan Maisuradze of Georgia but conceded a takedown with 34 seconds remaining to suffer a 4-4 loss.
In 125kg, Dinesh began with a qualification round 11-4 win over Catriel Pehuen Muriel of Argentina but was no match to Olympic silver medalist Geno Petriashvili of Georgia.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and wrestling
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.